India Extended 8 Lines of Credit Worth $1850.64 Mn to Sri Lanka in the Last 10 years, Lok Sabha Told

Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar told the Lok Sabha on Friday that India extended eight Lines of Credit (LOCs) to Sri Lanka amounting to $1850.64 million in the last ten years.

Jaishankar, while addressing parliamentarians during the ongoing monsoon session, said the aid was given to help Sri Lanka’s railways, infrastructure, defence, renewable energy, petroleum and fertilizer sectors and industries.

The external affairs minister also said that in January 2022 India extended a $400 million currency swap to Sri Lanka under the SAARC Framework. He said India also has deferred successive Asian Clearing Union (ACU) settlements till July 6 of this year.

India extended $500 million to Sri Lanka to import fuel from India along with extending a credit facility of $1 billion for procuring food items, medicines and other essential commodities from India.

Jaishankar pointed out that India gifted essential medicines worth Rs 6 crores, 15,000 liters of kerosene oil and $55 million line of credit for procuring urea fertilizer. He said the Tamil Nadu government contributed rice, milk powder and medicines worth $16 million.

The development assistance provided under lines of credit was extended in line with the Indian Development and Economic Assistance Scheme (IDEAS) guidelines of the Government of India.

The minister said these are soft loans whose terms are transparent. These loans were disbursed with low rate of interest, moratorium in principal repayment, long repayment period and in-built flexibility.

Jaishankar said that in case there are delays in repayment by the government which borrowed the money, the issue will be taken up bilaterally.

Jaishankar was responding to a question by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Ramalingam Sellaperumal.

Union minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan also apprised the Rajya Sabha with details of India’s aid to Sri Lanka.

The external affairs minister along with the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman organized an all-party meeting earlier this month to discuss the situation in Sri Lanka.

The government on several occasions has reiterated its commitment towards the quest of the people of Sri Lanka towards economic recovery and stability, through democratic means and values.

(with inputs from Shalinder Wangu)

