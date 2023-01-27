Home » News » World » ‘India Important Partner of Choice’: Biden Administration Says ahead of Doval's US Visit

‘India Important Partner of Choice’: Biden Administration Says ahead of Doval's US Visit

Ajit Doval, national security advisor, will head to the United States to hold discussions with top American leadership

PTI

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 13:18 IST

Washington, United States

Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, will head to the US and meet his American counterpart Jake Sullivan and other officials from the Biden administration (Image: Reuters)
India is an important partner of choice for the United States, the Biden Administration has said ahead of the crucial visit of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for talks with the top American leadership, including his counterpart Jake Sullivan.

“India is an important partner of choice for the United States in a number of spaces, and that includes trade cooperation," State Department’s Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters here on Thursday.

“It, of course, includes security cooperation. It also includes technological cooperation as well. I don’t want to get too ahead of the process or get ahead of any specific meetings that might be coming down the pike," he said in response to a question.

“This (India-US ties) is, of course, of great importance to us," Patel said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 27, 2023, 13:18 IST
last updated: January 27, 2023, 13:18 IST
