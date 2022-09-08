Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar in Tokyo Today, Will Participate in India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will participate in the second India-Japan 2+2 ministerial dialogue in Tokyo on Thursday. Japan will be represented by its minister of defence Yasukazu Hamada and minister of foreign affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi, an official statement said.

According to reports, Rajnath Singh will attend a community event organised by the embassy of India in Tokyo and interact with the Indian diaspora in Japan.

The ‘2+2’ dialogue is taking place more than five months after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited India for the annual India-Japan summit. At the summit in New Delhi, Kishida announced an investment target of five trillion Yen (Rs 3,20,000 crore) in India over the next five years.

What is ‘2+2’ Dialogue?

In the 2+2 dialogue, the two sides are expected to deliberate on ways to further expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of defence and security besides taking stock of the developments in the Indo-Pacific. The ‘2+2’ dialogue with Japan was initiated in 2019 to deepen bilateral security and defence cooperation further and bring greater depth to the special strategic and global partnership between the two countries.

India’s Focus

The MEA said India-Japan special strategic and global partnership is based on shared values of democracy, freedom and respect for rule of law. This year marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

India has the ‘2+2’ ministerial format of dialogue with very few countries, including the US, Japan, Australia and Russia. India has been ramping up strategic ties with its key partners in the backdrop of the geo-political turmoil, largely triggered by the Ukraine crisis, China’s aggressive posturing in the Indo-Pacific and escalating tension between Beijing and Taipei in the Taiwan Strait.

