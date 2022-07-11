India Refutes Reports Of Sending Troops To Sri Lanka; Sri Lankan Army Assures Protesters Of No Crackdown

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka denied speculative reports of New Delhi sending Indian troops to the island-nation amid the turmoil it faces.

Sri Lanka since Saturday is on the boil after protesters enraged with the president Gotabaya Rajapaksa entered the presidential residence in Fort and wreaked havoc demanding his resignation for causing Sri Lanka’s economic collapse.

“The High Commission would like to categorically deny speculative reports in sections of media and social media about India sending her troops to Sri Lanka. These reports and such views are also not in keeping with the position of the Government of India," the Indian High Commission said in an official statement.

“The Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated today that India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established institutions and a constitutional framework," it further added.

“India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek prosperity and progress through democratic means and constitutional framework and continue to follow the development in the island country," the Union ministry of external affairs said.

The Sri Lankan president’s official residence still remains in the grips of the protesters.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe both agreed to resign on Saturday. Protesters set fire to the latter’s house on Saturday.

Colombo witnessed one of its largest protests last week on Saturday as thousands of protesters poured onto the streets demanding the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Protesters were also assured by the Sri Lankan army chief that the army will not disrupt the protests. “There is no such attempt to attack or disturb ‘the Aragala Bhumiya’ as falsely circulating in social media now. The Chief of Defense Staff General Shavendra Silva categorically denies the falsely fabricated information,’ the Sri Lankan defense ministry spokesperson said.

“Do not panic, continue your struggle peacefully and non-violently," Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka said.

Meanwhile, fuel and food shortages continue to affect Sri Lankans across the country. Dwindling forex reserves, fuel stocks and essentials like medicines and foods have led to the worst economic crisis since 1948.

The UN agency, the World Food Programme (WFP), said more than 6.26 million Sri Lankans, or three in 10 households, are unsure of where their next meal is coming from.

