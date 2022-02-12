India Slams Countries Raising Hijab Row in Answer to Pakistan and US

India has hit back at statements by Pakistan and a US state department official on the Hijab controversy that has taken some educational institutions in Karnataka by storm. “Motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome," said Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Pakistan has raised the Hijab Row and summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires. Apart from Pakistan, Rashad Hussain, the Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, also stepped in. The US state department official tweeted on Friday, “Religious freedom includes the ability to choose one’s religious attire. The Indian state of Karnataka should not determine permissibility of religious clothing. Hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls."

Bagchi said that the matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka is under judicial examination by the High Court of Karnataka. He went on, “Our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved. Those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities."

Earlier, Pakistan raised the Hijab Row and even summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires who slammed Pakistan saying that the country should track its own record before making baseless allegations against India, according to diplomatic officials in India.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson issued a statement which said, “The Charge d’ Affaires was urged to convey to the Government of India, Pakistan’s extreme concern over the anti-hijab campaign, being spearheaded by RSS-BJP combine in Karnataka, which is part of its larger exclusionist and majoritarian agenda aimed at dehumanising and demonising Muslim women."

The Hijab and Burqa-related controversy started during the end of December 2021, when some students in a school of Udupi, Karnataka, declined to follow uniform regulations and were asked to not attend classes in Hijab or Burqa. Non-Muslim students also protested against Hijab over mandated uniforms by wearing saffron shawls to classes, which was also not acceptable to the administration.

The case has since moved to Karnataka High Court which has asked students not to insist on wearing religious garments on campus until the matter is settled.

