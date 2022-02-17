‘Unwarranted’: India Objects to ‘Nehru’s India’ Remark by Singapore PM, Summons Envoy

India on Thursday raised a strong objection to a discussion in the Singapore Parliament held earlier this week about Indian democracy during which the country’s PM Lee Hsien Loong invoked Jawaharlal Nehru and brought up the matter of criminal charges pending against “half of the MPs in Lok Sabha".

Government sources told News18 that India has summoned its Singapore ambassador over the matter, also adding that Lee’s reference to criminals in Indian politics is “unwarranted".

During a passionate debate in the Singapore Parliament on Tuesday, PM Lee Hsien Loong was trying to make a point that while most countries “start off on the basis of high ideals and noble values, the “texture of politics changes" and the “electorate comes to think this is the norm, and you cannot expect better".

The Singapore PM went on to further say that “Nehru’s India has become one where, according to media reports, almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder". “Though it is also said that many of these allegations are politically motivated," Lee said.

During the debate on the Committee of Privileges’ report on complaints about untruths told by former Workers’ Party lawmaker Raeesah Khan, Lee said: “Most countries are founded and start off on the basis of high ideals and noble values. But more often than not, beyond the founding leaders and the pioneer generation, over decades and generations, gradually things change."

Taking names of world leaders, including Nehru, PM Lee said: “Things start off with passionate intensity. The leaders, who fought for and won independence, are often exceptional individuals of great courage, immense culture, and outstanding ability. They came through the crucible of fire and emerged as leaders of men and nations. They are the David Ben-Gurions, the Jawaharlal Nehrus, and we have our own too." He added that such leaders “imbued with enormous personal prestige, they strive to meet the high expectations of their peoples to build a brave new world, and shape a new future for their peoples, and for their countries".

But “the texture of politics changes, respect for politicians declines", he added. After a while, the electorate comes to think this is the norm, and you cannot expect better. So, standards get debased, trust is eroded, and the country declines further, the prime minister said.

