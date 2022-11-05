India Supports Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula, Calls North Korea’s Missile Launches Violation of UNSC Resolutions

India on Thursday at the United Nations said North Korea’s missile launches are a violation of the resolutions of the Security Council relating to the country. Ruchira Kamboj, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, in a meeting, said these launches have affected the peace and security of the region.

“India calls for full implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions relating to North Korea. We also reiterate our continued support for denuclearization towards peace and security in the Korean Peninsula is in our collective interest," Kamboj said.

Her statements come after it launched multiple missiles towards South Korea and two of those landed close to the Northern Limit Line (NLL). The NLL is a maritime demarcation line in the Yellow Sea between both Koreas and the extension of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the Yellow Sea.

Air raid alarms went off in Ulleungdo, forcing citizens to hide inside bunkers, following the missile launch. It also fired 80 rounds of artillery overnight and launched multiple missiles into the sea on Thursday, including a failed ICBM.

South Korea in retaliation scrambled 80 aircrafts, including F-35A stealth fighters, in response and earlier in the week on Wednesday it fired three air-to-ground missiles into the sea north across the Northern Limit Line (NLL).

The tensions in the Korean peninsula also comes at a time when the US and South Korea are holding the largest ever war games, called the Vigilant Storm. Pyongyang has called these exercises ‘needless provocation’.

Kamboj’s remarks came during a public UN Security Council meeting on Friday. The US accused Russia and China of providing “blanket protection" to North Korea from further UN Security Council action.

US envoy to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russia and China ‘bent over backwards’ to protect North Korea and justify Pyongyang’s ballistic missile launches.

“The DPRK, however, has enjoyed blanket protection from two members of this Council. For a UN Member State to so flagrantly violate the Security Council resolutions, and all that the UN Charter stands for is appalling. Equally appalling is the Council’s deafening silence on this issue," Thomas-Greenfield was quoted as saying by news agency CNN.

The US and other members of the UN as well North Korea’s neighbors Japan and South Korea fear that Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s so-called ‘Supreme Leader’, will conduct the seventh nuclear test soon.

