The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson along with trade deals will also focus on defence deals as well as strengthening diplomatic relations.

CNN-News18 has learned that the UK will issue an Open General Export Licence (OGEL) to India during the Modi-Johnson meeting. This will enable shorter delivery times for defence procurement and reduce bureaucratic processes. This is India’s first OGEL in the Indo-Pacific region.

Advertisement

CNN-News18 has also learned that the UK intends to collaborate with India to boost security in the Indo-Pacific and will work together to develop new fighter jet technology, helicopters and collaboration in the undersea battlespace.

The UK will also support in developing new Indian-designed and built fighter jets by offering the best of British know-how on building battle-winning aircrafts, people familiar with developments told CNN-News18. The UK will help India to build new technology to identify and respond to threats in the Indian Ocean.

The UK prime minister Boris Johnson feels that India and the UK can partner together to bring global peace and security. Johnson and Modi will discuss next-generation defence and security collaboration across the five domains - land, sea, air, space and cyber during their meeting.

The leaders will also discuss ways to enhance cooperation on clean energy and renewables.

The Ukraine war, the regime change in Pakistan, the Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific, Taliban-rule in Afghanistan and other issues of importance to both nations will also be discussed between both leaders later today.

Advertisement

Both nations will confirm trade deals worth more than $1.3 billion and will also sign deals which will see creation of 11,000 jobs across the UK.

The meeting between both heads of state is being held at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Johnson reached Ahmedabad, capital of Gujarat, on Thursday where he met top industrialists and also visited Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram.

Boris Johnson met Ahmedabad-based industrialist Gautam Adani and discussed business and investment opportunities. He also visited Vadodara to inspect work done by UK-based JCB company along with Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel. On Friday, after receiving his guard of honour, Johnson said he was amazed to visit PM Modi’s home state.

Advertisement

(with inputs from Maha Siddiqui)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.