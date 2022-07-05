India Urges Canadian Authorities To Remove Poster Of Leena Manimekalai’s ‘Kaali’ Documentary

The Indian High Commission urged Canadian authorities to withdraw the ‘disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods’ which was shown as part of the ‘Under the Tent’ project in Toronto’s Aga Khan Museum.

“We urge the Canadian authorities and the event organizers to withdraw all such provocative material," the Indian high commission’s press release said.

The poster for Leena Manimekalai’s documentary film ‘Kaali’ has earned flak on social media as many people claimed it hurt their religious sentiments with how it depicted Goddess Kali in the poster.

The Madurai-born, Toronto-based filmmaker shared on Twitter the poster of her film earlier this week where a woman dressed in the attire of Goddess Kali was seen smoking a cigarette with a flag representing the LGBT community flowing in the background.

“Our Consulate General in Toronto has conveyed these concerns to the organizers of the event. We are also informed that several Hindu groups have approached authorities in Canada to take action," the release said.

The filmmaker faces legal challenges after police complaints were filed against her for hurting religious sentiments through her documentary’s poster.

A section of social media users have raised demands that the poster be withdrawn. The hashtag #ArrestLeenaManimekal trended on Twitter with some even demanding strict action against her. The poster also garnered reactions from activist Rahul Easwar who said it was a ‘hate poster’.

“This is spreading hate against Hindu community and defaming our deities," Easwar said.

“Liberty comes along with sensitivity, freedom comes along with responsibility, can we live in the world without being sensitive, respectful and responsible? What happened with the Kali poster is that Leena created a hate poster against Hindu community. She’s purposefully demeaning, defaming one of the most revered deities of Hinduism, Kali Maa," Easwar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

An FIR was registered by the UP Police against her as well. The Delhi Police special cell also filed an FIR against her citing that her act hurt religious sentiments.

(with inputs from ANI)

