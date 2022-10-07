Indian-American Man Shoots Dead Daughter-in-law Over 'Divorce Plan' with his Son in California

A 74-year-old Indian-American man shot dead his daughter-in-law at a parking lot of a Walmart store in San Jose allegedly over her plans to divorce his son, according to media reports. As per the San Jose Police Department, the incident took place on September 30.

The accused – identified as Sital Singh Dosanjh – has been arrested for killing his daughter-in-law Gurpreet Kaur Dosanjh at a Walmart parking lot where she worked, the East Bay Times reports.

According to the police, they found Sital Singh after an investigation that further led to his arrest. The cops also claimed that according to the victim’s phone records she called her uncle last week to tell him that she was scared of her father-in-law and expressed fear that Sital was looking for her.

Advertisement

Gurpreet Kaur’s uncle reportedly told the police that his niece sounded scared and that Sital was approaching her car, where she was taking a break from work. Five hours later, a Walmart co-worker found Gurpreet’s body in the parking lot suffering from at least two gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police.

As per media reports, Gurpreet’s uncle confirmed that his niece was in the process of getting a divorce from the suspect’s son, and that the husband and his father lived in Fresno. Gurpreet lived in San Jose, according to the probe report.

Detectives found that surveillance video showed that Sital’s black Silverado pickup truck was seen entering the parking lot, driving up near his daughter-in-law’s car, and then leaving the lot.

The detectives also determined that license plate reading cameras in Gilroy, surveillance cameras on Pacheco Pass, and Sital Dosanjh’s cell phone records charted his drive back to Fresno over the next few hours.

Advertisement

Sital was soon arrested from his home in Fresno and during searches conducted at his residence, police seized a .22-caliber Beretta pistol. Murder charges were filed last week by Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Sital was transported to the Main Jail in San Jose, where he has been held without bail.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here