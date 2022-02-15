Indian Citizens, Students, Whose Presence In Ukraine Is Non-Essential, Urged To Leave Temporarily

India issued an advisory to students and Indian nationals studying in Ukraine that they may consider leaving temporarily. The Indian embassy in Kyiv in a release said that all Indians should avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

“In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine," the embassy in Kyiv said.

The release highlighted that while the embassy will be functioning normally Indian citizens were requested to remain in touch with the embassy in Kyiv. “Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required. The Embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine," the release further added.

India followed similar measures taken by other countries who have also asked their citizens to leave Ukraine due to the rising tensions with Russia and its constant troop buildup across its borders. The United States earlier on Monday shifted its embassy from Kyiv to the westernmost city of Lviv. The governments of Germany, Italy, Britain, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Canada, Norway, Estonia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Australia, Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have also urged citizens to leave Ukraine.

Canada and Australia are closing their embassies in Kyiv and like the US are moving diplomatic operations to Lviv. Romania and Israel also followed suit as they moved non-essential personnel from its embassy in Kyiv. Romania also urged its citizens living in Kyiv to assess the need of them staying in Ukraine.

The Dutch airline KLM earlier last week announced that it will suspend flights to Ukraine until further notice.

Russian military buildup over the past two days have led to further fears that Russian president Vladimir Putin may attack Ukraine with little or no warning before beginning his invasion. The West is wielding sanctions as a weapon to deter Russia but stalemate continues over the Ukrainian crisis.

