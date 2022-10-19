Indian Envoy to US Sandhu Says Waiting Period for Visas to Reduce Drastically

Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu this week said that the waiting time for US visas for Indians will decrease drastically, the Indian Express said in a report.

His comments came during a discussion at the Chandigarh University campus in Gharuan. He said the issue was taken up by Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar with his counterpart US Secretary of State Antony Blinken following which the situation related to visa appointments improved. He also referred to more than 100,000 H and L visa appointments being released by the US Embassy.

Sandhu said that US officials realise the contribution and importance of India who go to the US, referring to professionals in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields.

He also urged universities in India to create “specialised domains" such as space technology, information technology, agriculture, mathematics and other areas where Indian expertise has been acknowledged at a global level, the Indian Express report said.

He said such steps will ensure that international students can be attracted from all over the world to study in India.

He also spoke about the US State Department’s Gandhi-King scholarship exchange initiative under which a number of American students can come to study in India. It also allows faculty members to visit Indian universities under the exchange programs and joint research initiatives.

He also urged Indian universities to reach out to their international counterparts and take initiatives to set up offshore campuses of global universities at the existing campuses of Indian universities. Sandhu said ‘campus to campus relations, twin programs and joint research initiatives’ are areas that Indian universities should address to globalise Indian education while also highlighting the importance of the New Education Policy.

According to the Indian Express report, he said India’s global image improved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sandhu also said that several global leaders approached PM Modi to resolve international issues.

