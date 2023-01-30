Indian High Commissioner to Australia Manpreet Vohra met the Indian diaspora and Australian Indians in Melbourne and discussed with them their concerns regarding the threats they have faced from Khalistani separatists.

Khalistani separatist groups attacked members of the diaspora community and Indians living in Melbourne on Sunday. Earlier this month, Khalistani separatists vandalized three temples in Australia and painted anti-India graffiti on the walls.

Advertisement

The members of the Khalistani separatist group attacked a group of people who were carrying Indian national flags. The Australia Today in a report said that five people were hospitalised following the attack.

The Australia Today released three videos on Sunday in which Khalistan supporters were seen attacking members of the Indian diaspora with rods and Khalistan flags.

The incidents are currently being probed and Australian law enforcement authorities have told the Indian embassy officials that the incidents will be probed.

“Paid respects today at the sacred BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne, a place of spirituality and service. Discussed the peaceful community’s concerns over the recent attack by vandals, and the disturbing violence witnessed yesterday in Melbourne," Vohra said in a tweet, sharing photos of his visit.

Advertisement

The incident happened in Melbourne’s Federation Square. The videos of the incident went viral and sparked condemnation from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Advertisement

“Anti-social elements that are trying to disrupt the peace & harmony of the country with these activities, must be dealt with strongly and culprits must be brought to books," Sirsa said in a tweet. “I strongly condemn anti-India activities by pro-Khalistani in Australia," he further added.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Temple authority said that it remains open to dialogue with people from all faiths. They said they remain committed to peaceful coexistence but highlighted that the acts of violence have deeply saddened the authorities as well as members of the community.

Onlookers found the graffiti with anti-Indian slogans when they came to worship at the temple which is located in the suburb of Mill Park. They said that there were anti-India and anti-Hindu slogans painted on the walls.

The Indian government, the Australian envoy to India and other parties have condemned the incident and urged local law enforcement to find out the alleged perpetrators.

Read all the Latest News here