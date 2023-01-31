Indian High Commissioner to Australia Manpreet Vohra met the authorities of the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Melbourne on Tuesday. He extended his support to the temple authorities weeks after members of the Khalistani separatist groups vandalised the temple premises by spraying pro-Khalistani and anti-India graffiti.

“Visited the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Melbourne, a place of worship that has always been revered by all communities and faiths. That makes its vandalization with hate-filled graffiti by pro-Khalistani elements even more condemnable. Confident that they will not succeed," Vohra said in a tweet, sharing a photo with the temple authorities.

Vohra also visited the ISKCON Krishna Temple in Albert Park, Melbourne, which was also targeted by the Khalistani separatists. He earlier visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne as well to extend his support to the temple authorities.

Members of the Sikhs for Justice, a separatist group seeking the creation of a separate state of Khalistan, along with other pro-Khalistan outfits assaulted Australian Indians as well as members of the Indian community in Melbourne’s Federation Square over the weekend.

This has concerned New Delhi as well as Canberra and probes have been ordered to arrest those responsible for the vandalisation.

The police department in Victoria is investigating the cases. Australia’s minister for immigration, citizenship and multicultural affairs Andrew Giles and assistant minister for foreign affairs Tim Watts also condemned the violence.

“I was appalled to see the violence at Fed Square in Melbourne on the weekend. People have the right to engage in peaceful protest in Australia, but there is no place for the violence or vandalism we’ve seen recently," Watts said in a tweet. He thanked the police department in Victoria for their investigation. Giles, in a tweet, also condemned the violence witnessed over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Vohra while speaking to Australia Today said that the Australian government should not allow groups like Sikhs for Justice to hold referendums in the country given their past history.

“We’re familiar with their attempts, we’re familiar with their tactics. We raised the red flags and we’re disappointed that this could not be nipped in the bud," Vohra said while speaking to Australia Today.

