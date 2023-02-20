Home » News » World » Indian High Commission's Visa Centre in Sri Lanka Resumes Work Days After Suspected Break-in

Indian High Commission's Visa Centre in Sri Lanka Resumes Work Days After Suspected Break-in

According to a police source, an alleged break-in took place at the visa centre, prompting the Indian High Commission to close the visa processing operation

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 20:13 IST

Colombo

The mission, in a statement on February 15, announced that due to a security incident visa application centre, IVS Pvt. Ltd, Colombo was to remain closed until further notice. (Representative image: Shutterstock)
The mission, in a statement on February 15, announced that due to a security incident visa application centre, IVS Pvt. Ltd, Colombo was to remain closed until further notice. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

The visa processing centre of the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka resumed work on Monday, days after it was temporarily closed due to a security incident, officials said.

The mission, in a statement on February 15, announced that due to a security incident visa application centre, IVS Pvt. Ltd, Colombo was to remain closed until further notice.

According to a police source, an alleged break-in took place at the visa centre, prompting the Indian High Commission to close the visa processing operation.

All applicants were requested to reschedule their appointments. However, the visa application centre resumed work on Monday.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The police sources said an investigation was still going on about an alleged break-in at the visa centre.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 20, 2023, 20:13 IST
last updated: February 20, 2023, 20:13 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks