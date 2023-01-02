Home » News » World » Indian Medical Student Dies in China, Family Appeal to Foreign Ministry to Bring Back Body

Indian Medical Student Dies in China, Family Appeal to Foreign Ministry to Bring Back Body

22-year-old Abdul Sheikh had been living in China for the past five years and currently, he was doing internship in China

A patient is wheeled into the fever clinic at a hospital in Beijing on December 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A 22-year-old student from Tamil Nadu, who had been studying medicine in China has died of an illness and his economically weak family has requested help from the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back his body.

22-year-old Abdul Sheikh had been living in China for the past five years and currently, he was doing an internship in China, India Today reported.

He had returned to India recently and gone back to China on December 11.

After completing his mandatory 8-day isolation on reaching China, Abdul Sheikh had been interning with Qiqihar Medical University in northeast China’s Heilongjiang province.

However, the boy fell ill and had to be admitted to the ICU, where he died.

The student’s family has requested the foreign ministry for help in bringing back the body to perform the last rites and has also appealed for help from the Tamil Nadu government.

China has been witnessing an unprecedented Covid surge and travellers from China are now facing restrictions when entering more than a dozen countries.

Last month, Beijing abruptly began dismantling its “zero-Covid" containment policy of lockdowns and mass testing, three years after the coronavirus first emerged in the city of Wuhan.

