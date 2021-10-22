Indian-origin Neera Tanden Named White House Staff Secretary

Indian-origin political consultant Neera Tanden has been named the White House staff secretary, according to reports, after the leader’s nomination to be US president Joe Biden’s budget head was pulled due to some controversial tweets.

Ever since her nomination was pulled, Tanden worked on the White House communications efforts related to Biden’s economic agenda, CNN reported. The White House staff secretary is a critical but behind-the-scenes role in the West Wing, managing paper flow to the President from other areas of the administration and federal government. The person in charge is regarded as one of the most powerful people in the building, reports state.

Tanden was initially nominated by Biden to lead the Office of Management and Budget. However, West Virginia Democratic Senator ​Joe Manchin joined Republicans in opposing her confirmation, citing her previous acerbic criticism of political opponents in both parties, CNN reported.

Advertisement

She was born on September 10, 1970 in Massachusetts, to immigrant parents from India.

Tanden would have needed a Republican senator to vote in favour without Manchin’s support. Democrats have a slim majority in the Senate, which is split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris able to cast tie-breaking votes.

She had dropped out of the running in March. Shalanda Young, who was confirmed by the Senate as deputy budget director, is serving as acting director until a permanent replacement is confirmed.

Tanden’s nomination was defeated, and the White House indicated that she would take on another role within the administration. In April, White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated that Biden was “interested in and committed to finding her a position in the administration and utilising all of her talents."

Tanden was a longtime aide to Hillary Clinton who left the Obama administration to become president of the liberal Center for American Progress. Her new position does not necessitate Senate confirmation, the report said.

Tanden deleted over 1,000 tweets from her personal account in the days following the election, it said.

Tanden testified before the Senate Homeland Security Committee during the confirmation process, apologising for some of the criticism she had previously directed at congressional Republicans and expressing regret for previous tweets.

Tanden later faced Budget Committee members, including Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, who said some of her previous comments amounted to “vicious attacks against progressives".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.