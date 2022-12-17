Indian-origin Nurse 'Choked to Death', Two Children Killed in UK; Victim's Family Blame 'Cruel' Husband

A day after an Indian-origin woman and her two minor children died after being found with serious injuries, the family of the victim on Saturday alleged her husband was a “cruel" man and he had previously assaulted his wife.

Police found 35-year-old Anju Asok and the two children, Jeeva Saju, aged 6, and Janvi Saju, aged 4 with serious injuries at their home in Kettering on Thursday after police were alerted by friends and family.

Police officers who were called to the residential property on Thursday morning said that despite their “best efforts" and that of the paramedics, the woman died at the scene and the two children later died in hospital.

The police arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of the triple murders. Under the reporting rules, the suspect cannot be identified until he is charged and presented in court in the UK. “We continue to work around the clock in order to progress this investigation and establish the timeline of events which led to these tragic deaths," said Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, the Senior Investigating Officer in the case. We remain committed to seeking justice for Anju, Jeeva, and Janvi," he said.

Speaking to the media at their home in Vaikom area of Kerala’s Kottayam district, Asok’s parents said that local police had informed them that according to the post-mortem of their daughter, she was strangled to death using a cloth or a rope. The post-mortem of their grandkids was to be conducted today.

Asok was working for the National Health Service (NHS) at Kettering General Hospital since 2021. Her husband reportedly worked at a hotel and the family is believed to have been in the UK for around a year or so.

Asok studied nursing in Bengaluru and was working there when she met Saju, who used to work in a travel agency, her family said.

Asok’s mother alleged that her son-in-law, Saju, is a “cruel" person and she has seen him assault her daughter and grandson when the couple was living in Saudi Arabia. “I was staying with them when my granddaughter was born. I have seen him hit Anju and my grandson. He is a cruel person. He gets angry very quickly. I was scared to be alone with him in the house there," he said.

She also said that Saju, who had a job in Saudi Arabia, was unemployed while in England, yet he used to control the finances and would rarely send them any money. However, the victim’s father said that he has not seen his daughter being hit but has seen his grandson being allegedly manhandled by Saju who was “short-tempered."

Asok’s parents want to see their daughter and grandkids for one last time, but for that they need around Rs 30 lakhs, an amount which is beyond their means due to financial constrains and loss they faced in the 2019 Kerala floods.

“We lost everything in the 2018 floods. All we have now is 13 cents of land and this house. If I sell it off, my ailing wife and I will have no place to live in our old age. I have no other means to raise that kind of money," he said while stating that they would be “very grateful to those who can help" them cover the cost.

(With inputs from PTI)

