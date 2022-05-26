Indian, Pakistani Nationals Killed in Gas Cylinder Explosion at Restaurant in UAE

An Indian national and a Pakistani citizen were killed in a gas cylinder explosion at a restaurant in UAE's capital Abu Dhabi early this week that also left 120 others injured, including 106 Indians, according to a media report. The incident happened on Monday afternoon in a restaurant in Abu Dhabi, the Khaleej Times reported on Wednesday.

According to information provided by the UAE authorities, one Indian national is among those deceased and 106 Indian nationals suffered injuries, the report said, quoting a statement from the Indian Embassy. It said that it is in regular contact with the local authorities for early repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased.

The embassy is in regular contact with the local authorities for early repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased and has been assured of all support by the UAE authorities. Embassy officials have reached out to the family of the deceased and are extending every assistance in an expeditious manner. The embassy is also closely monitoring the condition of the injured admitted to hospitals in the emirate.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has also confirmed the nationality of the second deceased and said the official paperwork is being done. Indians and Pakistani make up much of the foreign workforce that powers the Emirates.

