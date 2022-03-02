Indian Student Dies in Ukraine, 22-Year-Old from Punjab Suffered Stroke

A 22-year-old Indian student named Chandan Jindal died on Wednesday in Ukraine after suffering a stroke. This came a day after a student from Karnataka was killed during shelling by the Russian military in Kharkiv city.

Jindal was a native of Punjab’s Barnala and was studying at the Vinnytsia National Pyrogov Memorial Medical University in Vinnytsia in Ukraine. Chandan, who had a blood clot in his head, suffered an ischemic stroke in the brain on February 2. He was admitted to the ICU unit in Emergency Hospital in Vinnytsia for treatment.

The deceased student’s father Shishan Kumar was present in the hospital and is now trying to reach the Siret border of Romania along with the dead body of his son. He has also requested an air ambulance from Romania and for help at Siret Border.

The deceased’s father and family members have sought the help of the Centre to bring back Chandan’s body to India.

Chandan’s uncle Krishna Kumar, who was also in Ukraine with Chandan but now returned to India amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, said that it is very difficult for them to bring the body from Ukraine in the present situation as he had to face great difficulty to return to India.

He said that he had to cross over to Romania and faced lots of difficulty in doing so.

On Tuesday, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagouda, India’s first casualty in the ongoing military offensive in Ukraine, died when he stepped out of a bunker to fetch food.

Naveen along with others from Karnataka was stuck in a bunker in Kharkiv. He had gone out in the morning to exchange currency and to fetch food when he was caught in the shelling, in which he was killed instantaneously. On Tuesday when he rang up his father, Naveen said there was no food and water in the bunker.

