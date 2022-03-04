War in Ukraine: Union Minister VK Singh Says Another Indian Shot At While Fleeing Kyiv

An Indian student in Kyiv was shot while fleeing the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv on Friday and was hospitalised, news agency ANI reported. Earlier, Union minister General (retd) VK Singh also said that the student was being evacuated but was taken back midway due to the incident.

“A student from Kyiv was reported to have been shot and was immediately admitted to the hospital in Kyiv. The Indian embassy had earlier cleared on the priority that everyone should leave Kyiv. In the event of war, the gun bullet does not look at anyone’s religion and nationality," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Union minister spoke about the incident to the news agency while he was facilitating evacuation from the Rzeszow airport in Poland. Singh is in Poland to facilitate evacuation and said that 800 to 900 more students will be evacuated from Poland within the next 24-48 hours.

Advertisement

India has evacuated more than 600 students between Thursday night and Friday morning along with thousands evacuated throughout the week. More than 7,000 students are expected to return home within the next two days.

Operators GoAir, Air India and IndiGo are coordinating with the Indian Air Force and the Centre to facilitate the return of the Indian students and citizens stuck in Ukraine. Union minister VK Singh also told ANI that seven flights with 200 Indian citizens on each flight have been sent to India in the last three days.

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi told news agency ANI that over 9,000 stranded Indian citizens and students were evacuated from Ukraine.

The Indian Air Force’s three C-17 aircrafts brought back these stranded Indian citizens who landed at the Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh. The students were received by Union ministers.

Advertisement

India has lost two citizens due to the conflict in Ukraine. Both Indian citizens were students who were studying in Ukraine. Chandan Jindal, an Indian national in Ukraine’s Vinnytsia was the latest victim to have lost his life after medical student from Karnataka Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar lost his life amid Russian shelling on Kharkiv on March 1.

The Indian government is also coordinating with Russia to evacuate its citizens from eastern Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Sumy. The Russian news agency TASS said that more than hundred buses have been arranged to help the evacuation of Indian students from Sumy and Kharkiv.

Advertisement

Four ministers have also been deployed at nations bordering Ukraine to help with evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine. Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and General (Retd) VK Singh have stationed themselves in Hungary, Romanian and Moldova, Slovakia and Poland respectively.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.