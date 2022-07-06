India's Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian Appointed Force Commander of UN in South Sudan

India’s ​Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian has been appointed the Force Commander in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced the appointment on July 5. Subramanian succeeds Lieutenant General Shailesh Tinaikar of India.

Almost 20,000 peacekeepers serve with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan to protect civilians and build durable peace in the conflict-affected country.

The civilian, police and military personnel from 73 countries carry out many duties under the mandate provided by the United Nations Security Council.

THE PEACEKEEPERS

A total of 1,160 peacekeepers from India are currently serving in Upper Nile State. Indian engineering troops have also rehabilitated key roads in the state, including the 75-kilometre-long route from Malakal to Abwong via Baliet.

The Indian team here has also been lauded for building the capacity of local communities and giving medical treatment to humans and animals. The contingent is also well-known, and beloved, for its frequent mobile veterinary clinics in different parts of Upper Nile State.

Thousands of cows, goats, donkeys, sheep and other animals have been given veterinary services rarely available to cattle owners in the country. Recently, the vets treated no less than 1,749 animals in Renk – in only two days.

UNMISS peacekeepers also work to facilitate humanitarian aid, such as food, clean water, shelter and healthcare, reaching millions of people in need across South Sudan. The aim is also to provide a safe and supportive environment so that displaced people can return to their homes and communities to live safely and with dignity.

The Mission also monitors, investigates, verifies and reports on violations and abuses of human rights and international humanitarian law, including those that may amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity. The focus is on abuses against children and women, including all forms of sexual and gender-based violence.

DISTINGUISHED CAREER

Lieutenant General Subramanian has a distinguished military career with the Indian Army spanning over 36 years. Most recently, he served as the General Officer Commanding, Military Region (Operational and Logistic Readiness Zone) in central India, contributing to the Army’s operational and logistic preparedness.

Previously, he has served as the Additional Director General for Procurement and Equipment Management at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army) (2019-2021), General Officer Commanding a Strike Infantry Division (2018-2019), Deputy General Officer Commanding of Infantry Division (2015-2016) and Commander of a Mountain Brigade (2013-2014) among other appointments within the Indian Armed Forces.

He also served as India’s Defence Attaché to Viet Nam, Laos and Cambodia (2008-2012) and as a Staff Officer with the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone in 2000.

