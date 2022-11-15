Home » News » World » Indonesian President Widodo Welcomes PM Modi to G20 Summit ahead of First Working Session

Indonesian President Widodo Welcomes PM Modi to G20 Summit ahead of First Working Session

Joko Widodo greeted and welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the first working session of G20 summit which will discuss food and energy security issues

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: November 15, 2022, 08:06 IST

Nusa Dua, Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches the Apurba Kempinski for the first working session at G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia (Image: PMO India)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches the Apurba Kempinski for the first working session at G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia (Image: PMO India)

Indonesian Prime Minister Joko Widodo welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Apurva Kempinski on Thursday ahead of the first working session on food and energy security issues in Nusa Dua. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a traditional welcome on his arrival on Monday at the Bali airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold several bilateral meetings on Wednesday. He is expected to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indonesian Prime Minister Joko Widodo, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other leaders.

Advertisement

PM Modi also met US President Joe Biden for a few moments as the pair shook hands before Indonesian President Joko Widodo addressed all attendees. The Prime Minister’s Office also shared pictures of Prime Minister Modi holding small discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden ahead of the meeting.

RELATED NEWS

“The Summit will witness extensive deliberations on ways to overcome important global challenges. It will also focus on ways to further sustainable development across our planet," the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet ahead of the summit.

In his welcome speech, Indonesian Prime Minister Joko Widodo urged for cessation of the war so that the world can cooperate and recover together.

(This is a developing story, more details are being added)

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

first published: November 15, 2022, 07:52 IST
last updated: November 15, 2022, 08:06 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar In Ice Blue Bralette And Embellished Skirt Is Making Internet Swoon, Check Out The Diva's Sultry Pictures

+22PHOTOS

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Neha Sharma, Karan Johar, Kajol, Sara Ali Khan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About