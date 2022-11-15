Indonesian President Widodo Welcomes PM Modi to G20 Summit ahead of First Working Session

Indonesian Prime Minister Joko Widodo welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Apurva Kempinski on Thursday ahead of the first working session on food and energy security issues in Nusa Dua. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a traditional welcome on his arrival on Monday at the Bali airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold several bilateral meetings on Wednesday. He is expected to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indonesian Prime Minister Joko Widodo, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other leaders.

PM Modi also met US President Joe Biden for a few moments as the pair shook hands before Indonesian President Joko Widodo addressed all attendees. The Prime Minister’s Office also shared pictures of Prime Minister Modi holding small discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden ahead of the meeting.

“The Summit will witness extensive deliberations on ways to overcome important global challenges. It will also focus on ways to further sustainable development across our planet," the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet ahead of the summit.

In his welcome speech, Indonesian Prime Minister Joko Widodo urged for cessation of the war so that the world can cooperate and recover together.

