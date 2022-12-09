International Anti-Corruption Day: Theme, History And Significance

INTERNATIONAL ANTI-CORRUPTION DAY: People across the world celebrate International Anti-Corruption Day on December 9. The main motive behind marking this day is to spread awareness about a corruption-free society. Everyone knows that corruption affects every area of society. And therefore, it’s imperative to recommit to our collective action in addressing and preventing corruption. The purpose behind a day of this kind is to make people aware of the repercussions of indulging in corruption and motivate them to follow a righteous path.

Ending corruption would mean working towards building a better world, promoting equality as well as progressing towards sustainable development goals.

INTERNATIONAL ANTI-CORRUPTION DAY: THEME

This year, the theme for International Anti-Corruption Day is “Uniting the world against corruption." The official statement reads, “The 2022 International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) seeks to highlight the crucial link between anti-corruption and peace, security, and development. At its core is the notion that tackling this crime is the right and responsibility of everyone, and that only through cooperation and the involvement of each and every person and institution can we overcome the negative impact of this crime. States, government officials, civil servants, law enforcement officers, media representatives, the private sector, civil society, academia, the public and youth alike all have a role to play in uniting the world against corruption."

INTERNATIONAL ANTI-CORRUPTION DAY: HISTORY

As the first step in combating corruption, The United Nations General Assembly adopted the United Nations Convention against corruption on October 31, 2003. The Assembly also designated December 9 as World Anti-Corruption Day to raise awareness about corruption and of the role of the Convention in battling and preventing it. The convention came into effect in December 2005.

INTERNATIONAL ANTI-CORRUPTION DAY: SIGNIFICANCE

On this day, each and every individual and even organisations for that matter, pledge not to be a part of any kind of corruption. While combatting corruption can be hard, it isn’t impossible if everyone decides to backout and refuse to participate in corruption. Any act of bribery or misuse of public positions that lead to the fulfilment of selfish motive is wrong. By saying no to corruption, we can help create more employment opportunities, achieve gender equality and secure wider access to essential services. Above all, we can make a system fair for all.

