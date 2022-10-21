Iran Asks Citizens to Avoid Travel to Ukraine as Tehran Faces Flak for Providing Drones to Russia

The speculation of Iran participating indirectly in the Russian ‘military operation’ in Ukraine has led to concerns of prolonging the Russo-Ukrainian war in Ukraine.

Ukraine and its major ally, the US, claimed that Russia is using Iranian-made drones to kill civilians in Kyiv and in other parts of Ukraine.

The US also claimed that there are Iranian advisors in Crimea who are helping Russian soldiers with the technical knowledge regarding how to use these weapons.

The Kremlin has not openly accepted that their defence ministry is using Iranian drones in the so-called ‘military operation’ but the Iranian counterpart has not only confirmed it but said it will provide the Russian military with ballistic missiles in case it needs replenishments to its arsenal.

The allegations surfaced on Thursday when national security council lead spokesperson, John Kirby, told reporters that the Biden administration was apprised of the presence of Iranian advisers in Crimea.

“Tehran is now directly engaged on the ground and through the provision of weapons … that are killing civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure. These are systems that the Russian armed forces are not familiar with and these are organically manufactured Iranian UAVs," Kirby was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

Ukraine has severed diplomatic ties with Iran and on Friday, Iran advised citizens against travel to Ukraine, Reuters said in a report. “Due to the military escalation in Ukraine, all Iranians are strongly advised to refrain from travelling to Ukraine. Also, Iranians living in Ukraine are advised to leave the country for their own safety," the ministry said in a statement, accessed by Reuters.

The Shahed-136 drones, according to the US, Ukraine and its allies, are being used to break down critical infrastructure like power stations in Ukraine causing problems for the civilian population.

Ukraine said it will schedule power cuts to help stabilise the country’s energy supply. The Shahed-136 drones are designed to fly into a target and explode on impact and have been used extensively by the Russian army in Ukraine’s cities.

This also will change equations in the West Asia region as direct or indirect involvement from Iran in the Russo-Ukraine war will also force other parties into the war.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke to Israel prime minister Yair Lapid and discussed with him the provision of air and missile defence systems and technology. Israel stands opposed to Iran because it accuses of arming the Hamas, the jihadist group claiming to fight for the liberation of Palestine.

