Home » News » World » Iran Executes its Former Deputy Defence Minister Alireza Akbari Despite Warnings

Iran Executes its Former Deputy Defence Minister Alireza Akbari Despite Warnings

Former Iranian deputy defence minister Alireza Akbari was executed by Iranian authorities in Tehran, the BBC reported citing Iranian state media.

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: January 14, 2023, 11:34 IST

Tehran/London

Alireza Akbari, Iran's former deputy defence minister, speaks during an interview with Khabaronline in Tehran, Iran. This was his last televised interview (Image: Reuters)
Alireza Akbari, Iran's former deputy defence minister, speaks during an interview with Khabaronline in Tehran, Iran. This was his last televised interview (Image: Reuters)

Former Iranian deputy defence minister Alireza Akbari was executed by Iranian authorities in Tehran, the BBC reported citing Iranian state media. The former Iranian deputy defence minister is accused of espionage and Tehran claims he leaked secrets to UK intelligence agency, the MI6.

Earlier this week, according to a report by the BBC, Akbari’s family was told to visit the Rajaei Shahr prison in Karaj where he was kept in solitary confinement.

The UK and the US urged Iran to call off the execution and the chair of the foreign affairs select committee, Alicia Kearns, on Thursday said the British ambassador to Tehran should be withdrawn if Akbari is killed, the Guardian reported.

Advertisement

UK foreign minister James Cleverly also urged Iran to halt the execution and release him immediately.

RELATED NEWS

(this is a developing story)

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: January 14, 2023, 11:28 IST
last updated: January 14, 2023, 11:34 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan's Adorable Moment With Fan Goes Viral, Check Out The Superstar's Heartwarming Photos With His Fans

+10PHOTOS

Lohri 2023: Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan Show How To Dress Up For The Festival