Imran Khan was left red-faced after social media users pointed out that the attempt to photoshop out the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief lieutenant general Nadeem Anjum during the meeting with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has backfired. The Pakistan prime minister hosted Bill Gates in a luncheon which was attended by Pakistan cabinet ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Mahmood Khan, Azam Khan, Shaukat Tarin, Shah Farman, Khalid Khurshid and several others. This was Gates’ first visit to Pakistan.

The photographs that Imran Khan shared on his official Twitter handle attracted humour citing that the prime minister’s official Twitter profile should have been careful before tweeting an image where photoshopping has been done poorly. Initially speculations were rife as to who was photoshopped out but people familiar with the developments told Pakistan-based news agency The Current that the ISI chief was the one who was omitted from the photo.

Some users even pointed out that the photoshopping was so poor that he was omitted from the picture when others, including Bill Gates, were staring at his direction since he was speaking, hence making it obvious for people to understand.

The reason for the act was also highlighted in a report by Pakistan-based news agency The News in December that the current ISI head does not prefer that his picture or video footage be shot during official meetings.

Anjum was appointed ISI chief back in October. The ISI, along with the Pakistan army, is known to have held sway over Pakistan’s foreign and military policy and Pakistan prime ministers over time have been accused of being puppets in the hands of military commanders.

Even Anjum’s announcement, first declared by Pakistan army’s media wing and then ‘confirmed’ by the Imran Khan government led to speculations that there are differences between the government and the army. The Pakistan army is accused of running a ‘deep state’ in Pakistan and like controlling foreign and military policy, it also calls the shots in domestic issues or issues related to internal security.

