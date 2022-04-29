Islamic State 'Beatle' Sentenced to Life for Killing US Hostages in Syria

Alexanda Kotey, part of the Islamic State kidnap-and-murder cell known as the “Beatles," was sentenced to life in jail by a United States court on Friday.

Kotey, a former British national, pleaded guilty in September, admitting responsibility for the deaths of four American hostages in Syria.

He was captured by a Kurdish militia in Syria in January 2018 and handed over to US forces in Iraq before being flown to the United States in 2020 to face trial.

