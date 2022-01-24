Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Attack in Afghan's Herat Which Killed Six

Reuters
herat // Updated: January 24, 2022, 07:28 IST
Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on Saturday in the western Afghan city of Herat, it said in a post on Telegram on Sunday.
At least six people were killed when a blast ripped through a minivan in the city, officials said.
Since the Taliban took over in August, a series of blasts and attacks, some claimed by Islamic State, have taken place across Afghanistan.
first published: January 24, 2022, 07:28 IST