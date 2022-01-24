Home » News » World » Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Attack in Afghan's Herat Which Killed Six

A vehicle burns in the street after a blast ripped through a minivan in the city of Herat, Afghanistan, January 22, 2022 in this screenshot taken from a video obtained by Reuters.
Since the Taliban took over in August, a series of blasts and attacks, some claimed by Islamic State, have taken place across Afghanistan.

Reuters
herat // January 24, 2022

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on Saturday in the western Afghan city of Herat, it said in a post on Telegram on Sunday.

At least six people were killed when a blast ripped through a minivan in the city, officials said.

Since the Taliban took over in August, a series of blasts and attacks, some claimed by Islamic State, have taken place across Afghanistan.

January 24, 2022