Islamic State Group Threatens to Launch Attack Against Pakistan Embassy in Afghanistan | Exclusive

Following the terror threat, an alert has been issued and Afghanistan intelligence agency has started operations against the Islamic State group

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 13:49 IST

An undated picture taken from an online edition of the Islamic State's weekly magazine al-Nabaa, allegedly shows Abu Mohamed Al-Adnani, the then spokesman for the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group. (AFP)
Days after calling Pakistan a cancer state, the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) has threatened to launch attacks against the Pakistan embassy in the Afghanistan capital, sources told CNN-News18.

The Islamic State group has said that it is planning to attack Pakistan Embassy and consulates in the Taliban-ruled country.

Following the terror threat, an alert has been issued and the Afghanistan intelligence agency has started operations against the ISKP, sources said.

The threat comes after ISKP, in its magazine, called Pakistan a “cancer" for Islamic existence and is run at the behest of the United States.

ISKP claimed that Pakistan is run by an establishment which follows the instructions of the United States. Citing an example, the group said in 2018, former prime minister Imran Khan was brought into power through rigging and removed when he visited Russia.

The terror group has claimed attacks against the Pakistan Embassy and a hotel that accommodated Chinese nationals in Afghanistan.

The Islamic State group in the region portrays itself as the primary rival to the Taliban de facto administration, with its strategic focus on Afghanistan and beyond in the historical Khorasan region, a recent UN Security Council report has claimed.

Its main goal is to portray the Taliban as incapable of providing security in the country. By targeting diplomatic missions, ISIL-K seeks to undermine the relationship between the Taliban and neighbouring countries, the report said.

first published: February 17, 2023, 13:42 IST
last updated: February 17, 2023, 13:49 IST
