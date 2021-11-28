Home » News » World » Israel Closes Borders to All Foreigners Over Omicron Concerns, Except 'Special Cases'

Israel Closes Borders to All Foreigners Over Omicron Concerns, Except 'Special Cases'

Israel Warns of State of Emergency After Reporting First Case of New Covid-19 Variant (Reuters)
Israel Warns of State of Emergency After Reporting First Case of New Covid-19 Variant (Reuters)

The Prime Minister's office stated that the measure would take effect on Sunday evening.

Advertisement
AFP
Updated: November 28, 2021, 12:20 IST

Israel is to close its borders to all foreigners later Sunday in a bid to stem the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, authorities said.

“The entry of foreign nationals into Israel is banned except for cases approved by a special committee," the prime minister’s office said in a statement, adding that the measure would take effect on Sunday evening.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Follow us on

first published: November 28, 2021, 12:20 IST