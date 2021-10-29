Israel Joins 100 Other Countries in Accepting the Sputnik V Vaccine

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces that Israeli authorities have granted approval for entry of individuals vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine.

To date, a total of 101 countries have approved entry of those to have received the Sputnik V vaccine. Key requirements of the 101 countries which allow visits following Sputnik V vaccination are: Sputnik V vaccinated individuals may visit a total of 31 countries without any additional COVID-19 related approval; Negative PCR or positive antibody tests at entry expand this by an additional 50 countries; Obligatory quarantine is required in an additional 20 countries.

Only 15 countries require vaccines other than Sputnik V. Only 5 of these countries (less than 9% of international travel journeys), including the U.S. (representing less than 3%), fully rely on the WHO's approved list of vaccines which Sputnik V is expected to be added to this year.

Countries opening their borders for those who have received the Sputnik V vaccine are demonstrating the will to help their tourism industry and businesses to recover more quickly, welcoming of the waves of tourists and laying the new foundations for economic recoveries.

Separating authorization of COVID vaccines from vaccination certificates is another important step to avoiding vaccine discrimination and supporting governments' efforts in safely re-opening borders for both locals and tourists.

The analysis of entry opportunities is based on requirements for the population of the most countries, and may not reflect restrictions or indulgences in force for selected countries or certain categories. 27 countries still have borders closed for visitors from majority of other countries.

