Israel Lawmakers Approve US Travel Ban to Curb Omicron Variant

Britain, France and Spain were among the countries already on the red list.

AFP
Jerusalem // Updated: December 21, 2021, 17:31 IST

Israeli lawmakers Tuesday banned citizens and residents from US travel, adding it to a list of more than 50 countries declared off-limits in an effort to contain the Omicron coronavirus variant.

A parliamentary committee voted to approve a health ministry recommendation putting the United States on Israel’s “red list," along with Belgium, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey, committee spokeswoman Ronit Gal said in a statement.

Britain, France and Spain were among the countries already on the red list.

