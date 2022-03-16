Israel, Turkey Ramp Up Efforts To Strengthen Relations

Israel is working on its own neighbourhood policy with high-profile visits to Turkey and UAE earlier this year. Israel president Isaac Herzog’s recent visit to Turkey signifies a shift in Israel’s foreign policy. Turkey has long been supportive of Hamas, the terrorist organisation which is in power in Gaza Strip, but in recent meeting Israel highlighted its concerns to the Turkish leadership regarding the presence of Hamas leaders in Turkey, according to news agency AFP.

Erdogan is a supporter of the Palestinian cause but made a move to come closer to Jerusalem as Turkish economy faces downturn due to Covid-19 and also his own policies. Political scientist at Al-Azhar University Naji Shourab says that there is scope for Hamas to benefit even as it can take help of Turkish president Recep Teyyip Erdogan to act as an interlocutor between Israel and the group which is in power in Gaza Strip.

However, some experts also told AFP that Istanbul may not be as welcoming as it was to Hamas leaders in the past. With Erdogan aiming to increase trade between the two, which currently stands at $8.5 billion, to$10 billion this year, Hamas leaders like Salah al-Aruri, Ismail Haniyeh and Khaled Meshal.

Herzog’s visit was the first in 15 years. The last time an Israeli head of state travelled to Ankara was 2007. Next month Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will meet his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid.

Israel in its bid to warm relations with Turkey has also taken care not to anger Cyprus and Greece who have fraught relations with the nation. Greece and Turkey have maritime disputes in the Mediterranean but this Sunday leaders of both nations met to ease tensions. In Cyprus, Turkey supports the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) which has led to tensions between Nicosia and Ankara.

Herzog also met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in a bid to draw the nation closer. Herzog was the first Israeli head of state to officially visit the UAE. “The visit symbolises hope, peace, and a great future for our nations, the region, and the world at large," Herzog said.

