Istanbul Blasts: Türkiye Carries Out Retaliatory Airstrikes Targeting PKK Bases in Iraq, Syria

Türkiye on Sunday said it launched a series of airstrikes in northern Syria and Iraq in a campaign against Kurdish militants, who Turkey blames for the blast on November 13 in a busy Istanbul street, leading to the deaths of six people and injuring more than 81, news agencies reported.

Türkiye earlier said it arrested a Syrian woman named Ahlam Albashir for planting the bomb on the busy Istiklal Street. It said that during the interrogation Ahlam confessed on orders from a Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) headquarters in Kobani in Syria. But the PKK has denied involvement in the Istanbul explosion.

Authorities in Bulgaria also arrested five people in connection to the blasts. A court in Turkey ordered all 17 people, including the woman, to be held in pretrial detention in connection with the bombing, the Wall Street Journal reported citing Turkish news media.

The Turkish government earlier accused the Kurdish group PKK and its Syrian affiliate YPG for carrying out the blasts.

These groups have been demanding more autonomy and even a separate country, Kurdistan, alleging that successive governments in Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria have mistreated the Kurdish people.

Hulusi Akar, the Turkish defence minister, said “terrorists’ shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels and warehouses" were “successfully destroyed" during the airstrikes.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave the thumbs up to Operation Claw-Sword shortly after he returned from the G20 Summit in Bali. Turkish airstrikes against Kurdish guerilla fighters are common but these were exacted with more energy as the Turkish government vowed to avenge the deaths of civilians.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said the airstrikes killed 11 civilians and hit a hospital in the town of Kobani. Kobani is close to the Syria-Turkey border. The airstrikes also targeted strongholds in Qandil, Asos and Hakurk in Iraq and Kobani, Tal Rifaat, Cizire and Derik in northern Syria.

The Turkish authorities have claimed that PKK leaders were killed in the attacks. Turkey has increased its airstrikes and military presence in the northern parts of Iraq and Syria.

The SDF is a Kurdish-led, US-backed militia which is part of an American-led coalition fighting Islamic State. Some PKK militants are also part of the SDF.

The US, European Union and Turkey has designated the PKK as a terrorist group.

