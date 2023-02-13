‘It Wasn't US…’: Imran Khan Takes U-Turn, Says Ex-Army Chief Bajwa ‘Conspired’ to Overthrow His Govt

Former Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan now no longer hold the US responsible for his ouster but instead has blamed General Qamar Javed Bajwa for the “conspiracy" last year.

“Whatever happened, now as things unfold, it wasn’t the US who told Pakistan (to oust me). It was unfortunately, from what evidence has come up, (former COAS) General Bajwa who somehow managed to tell the Americans that I was anti-American. And so, it (the plan to oust me) was not imported from there. It was exported from here to there," Khan said during an interview with the Voice of America English on Saturday.

Khan also said he was surprised over the former army chief admitting that he conspired to topple his government.

In the televised address, Khan called Bajwa “super king" for having “superior powers" and for not being answerable to anyone.

Khan alleged that General Bajwa was controlling the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) but it was him who was bearing all kinds of criticism. “If Bajwa could be criticised or (held) accountable for his actions, he would not have been able to damage the country to such an extent," Khan said in the interview as quoted by Pakistan daily Dawn.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said they have completed preparations for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ and he will soon make an announcement for the date of commencement to fill the jail movement.

On Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Imran Khan said while his government was sent packing after a vote of confidence last April, the “threat (of terrorist attacks) grew, and it’s possible that they regrouped, but then where were the Pakistani security forces? Where were intelligence agencies? Could they not see them grouping? So, the problem is, how could we be held responsible for their negligence?"

The Counter Terrorism Department said on Saturday to have killed a suspected TTP terrorist in an encounter and arrested 11 other members of banned outfits from different cities.

Khan also reiterated his demand for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the dissolution of provincial assemblies. He said only fresh elections could help country come of the current political and economic crises.

