WATCH | 'Modi Most Loved Among World Leaders': Italian PM Meloni Says After Arriving in India

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being a major world leader after she arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to attend the eighth edition of Raisina Dialogue. She added that PM Modi is the “most loved among leaders around the world".

Meloni was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and was accorded a tri-services guard of honour.

“(PM Modi) is the most loved one of all (leaders) around the world. This is really proven that he has been a major leader and congratulations for that," Italian PM Giorgia Meloni said.

Advertisement

Giorgia Meloni will be the chief guest and the keynote speaker at the inaugural session of the eighth Raisina Dialogue, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Meloni said that both the countries have decided to turn the partnership into a strategic partnership.

“We wanted to further boost this relation and this is the reason why we have decided to turn our partnership into a strategic partnership because we have very solid relationship," the Italian PM said after meeting with PM Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

PM Modi welcomed the Italian Prime Minister on her first visit to the country and congratulated her for becoming the first woman and the youngest Prime Minister of Italy.

Modi and Meloni are scheduled to hold talks on bilateral, regional and global issues Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

“Both sides will take stock of the progress on the key outcomes of the November 2020 Summit, strengthen security and defence cooperation, work towards closer economic ties, enhance opportunity for mobility of talent and give strategic guidance to ongoing collaboration in science and technology," a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry said ahead of the visit.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on the Italian prime minister as well.

Meloni was received at the airport by Minister of State for Health Bharti Pawar. The Italian prime minister is being accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and a high-powered business delegation.

Advertisement

PM Modi said that India and Italy are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations this year and New Delhi will further strengthen this relationship.

“This year India and Italy are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their bilateral relationship. India will further strengthen its relationship with Italy in the fields of renewable energy, hydrogen, IT, telecom, semiconductors and space," PM Modi said.

Advertisement

Modi also announced establishing a ‘Start Up Bridge’ between India and Italy and said that the two countries will begin a new chapter in defence cooperation.

“In the defence manufacturing sector in India, opportunities for co-production and co-development are arising which can be beneficial for both the countries. We have also decided to conduct regular joint exercise and training courses," Modi added.

The multifaceted bilateral relationship is based on shared cultural values, commitment to foster economic growth, collaboration in the fields of green energy, science and technology, defence and marked by convergence on regional and global issues, the External Affairs Ministry said.

The two countries have also been cooperating closely in various multilateral forums, it added. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will co-chair a business roundtable on Thursday.

The Raisina Dialogue is a multilateral conference held annually and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ministry of External Affairs is organising the Raisina Dialogue in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) from March 2-4.

The conference, which is being organised under the theme “Provocation, Uncertainty, Turbulence: Lighthouse in the Tempest?" and it will see the participation of representatives from over 100 countries.

Read all the Latest India News here