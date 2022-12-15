Jaishankar Discusses G20 Presidency With UN Head, Tells How India's Vaccine Production Changed Old World Order

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday and exchanged ideas on how to work together during India’s G20 Presidency. The external affairs minister landed in the US on Tuesday for a two-day visit to preside over two high-level ministerial signature events of India’s ongoing Presidency of the UN Security Council on December 14 and 15.

In a Twitter post, Jaishankar mentioned that he valued the UN chief’s insights on UNSC reform and the Ukraine conflict.

“A warm meeting with UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres. Valued his insights on UNSC reform and the Ukraine conflict. Exchanged views on working together during India’s G20 Presidency," Jaishankar tweeted.

The external affairs minister chaired a High-Level Ministerial Open Debate on December 14 based on the theme of “New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism" [NORMS].

“Chaired the open debate in the Security Council on New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism. Underlined the three challenges inherent in the IGN process: It is the only one in the United Nations that is conducted without any time frame," tweeted Jaishankar.

“It is also singular in being negotiated without any text. There is no record keeping that allows progress to be recognized and carried forward," the external affair minister added in another Tweet.

Jaishankar on India’s Covid Vaccine Supremacy

Talking about India’s upper hand in vaccine manufacturing and creating a level-playing field, EAM Jaishankar said that during the Covid pandemic, many vulnerable nations from the global south got their first vaccines from beyond the traditional sources. “Indeed, the diversification of global production was itself a recognition of how much the old order has changed," said the minister

The leader went on to add that all of us are aware the question of equitable representation and increase in membership of the Security Council has been on the UNGA agenda for 3 decades. While the debate on reforms meandered aimlessly, the real world has changed dramatically.

Gandhi’s Ideals Must Continue to Guide in Ensuring Peace and Stability: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that as the world grapples with violence, armed conflicts and humanitarian emergencies, Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals must continue to guide actions in ensuring peace and stability around the world.

He made the remarks while jointly unveiling Mahatma Gandhi’s bust at a sombre ceremony at the North Lawns of the United Nations with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and President of the 77th session of the General Assembly Csaba Korosi.

