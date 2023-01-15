'India's Response to China Strong and Firm': Jaishankar on Border Standoff, Says 'There's Only One Modi'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said India’s response to China, which tried to unilaterally change the status quo on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in May 2020 and in December last year, was ‘strong and firm’.

“On the Northern borders, China is seeking to change the status quo by bringing large forces, violating our agreements. Despite Covid, remember, this happened in May 2020. Our counter-response was strong and firm," Jaishankar said while speaking at the Tughlaq’s 53rd Annual Day Function, according to ANI.

The External Affairs minister also said the Indian forces deployed along the border were continuing to safeguard the frontiers in the most extreme and harshest weather conditions.

“These troops deployed in thousands, safeguard our frontiers in the most extreme terrain and harshest weather," he said.

Citing the examples of Uri and Balakot, which sent the much-needed message, Jaishankar said the nation will not be coerced by anybody.

Jaishankar reiterated that India mattered more to the world now and said the world saw in India’s response to China that it is “a nation that will not be coerced and will do what it takes to ensure its national security".

He further emphasised the geopolitical significance and geostrategic location of India.

“In India’s case, geography has added to the case made by the history of its relevance. The Indian peninsula has a visible centrality to the ocean named after it, and there is a continental dimension as well. Without our active participation, no trans-Asia connectivity initiative can really take off," he further said.

“The Indian Ocean is poised to assume even greater geopolitical significance today. How well India leverages its location is a considerable part of its relevance to the world. The more it influences and participates, the more its global stocks will rise," he added.

He also spoke on the schemes extended by the centre during the Covid pandemic during which India also managed to make and supply vaccines to the world.

“You may wonder why the external affairs minister is talking about all these. During my travels abroad, I have heard warm words about our (COVID-19) vaccines supplied to many developed countries and interest in our technology-enabled governance. My counterparts told me that they also have some issues. But since there’s only one Modi (Prime Minister), I had to tell them to find solutions through technology," he said.

Jaishankar had also highlighted earlier how China tried to change the LAC unilaterally.

“We had an agreement not to unilaterally change the LAC, which they have tried to unilaterally do. So there is, I think, an issue, a perception that we have which derives directly from our experiences," Jaishankar said in an interview.

The border standoff between both nations began in June 2020 when China tried to encroach areas in eastern Ladakh, Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso and assumed an aggressive stance.

The Chinese forces fanned the flames again in December last year when the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh Tawang Sector.

The aggressive stance of China and its constant violation of the status quo in the Himalayan region, northeastern India and the South China Sea threatens to upend peace and stability in Asia and the wider world but Chinese authorities remain adamant and its authorities plan more transgressions.

