After Russia Talks, Jaishankar Says ‘Global Economy Too Interdependent to Have Any Conflict’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Russia, on Tuesday said the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov focused on trade and investments, transport and logistics, and projects in the energy sector. Referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the EAM said the “global economy is too interdependent to have any conflict".

Jaishankar’s meeting with Lavrov comes amid growing global concerns over increasing hostilities between Moscow and Ukraine.

Addressing a press conference in presence of his Russian counterpart, Jaishankar said, “We have substantial and time-tested relations with Russia. We have been trying to find ways to expand this relationship and make it more durable. We discussed areas where there are natural interests between both countries…India and Russia have grappled with how to expand our bilateral trade. We are naturally concerned about trade imbalance and have raised this with the Russian side regarding how to arrest impediments that stand in the way of Indian exports."

On Russia-Ukraine war, the EAM said, “We exchanged views on international issues. Ukraine conflict was dominant feature. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin this is not an era of war. Global economy is simply too interdependent for significant conflict anywhere not to have major consequences elsewhere." At a bilateral meeting with Putin in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 16, PM Modi told him that “today’s era is not of war".

Calling Russia a “steady partner", Jaishankar said, “For us, Russia has been a steady partner and as I said any objective evaluation of the relationship over many decades would confirm that it has served both countries very well for many decades…World is moving towards greater multi-polarity through steady and continuous re-balancing and that especially means a multi-polar Asia. As prominent nations who have a history of working together, this will influence conversation between Russia and India."

Urging the world to extend support to Afghanistan, Jaishankar said, “"It is important that the world should not forget the situation in Afghanistan because today it’s not getting the attention that it deserves. There is a humanitarian situation. India has provided food, medicines, vaccines and we are trying to find ways to support Afghan people."

In his opening remarks in a meeting with Lavrov, Jaishankar said, “Our meeting today, is of course, devoted to assessing the state of our bilateral cooperation; exchanging perspectives on the international situation and what that means to our respective interests. Where bilateral ties are concerned, you would agree that it is our objective today to fashion a contemporary, balanced, mutually beneficial, sustainable, and long-term engagement. Especially as our economic cooperation increases, this is a significant imperative. We would be discussing how our shared goals are best achieved."

Jaishankar said that his talks with Lavrov also covered various global situations as well as specific regional concerns, such as Russia’s conflict with Ukraine and its consequences on others.

“Where the international situation is concerned, the last few years of the Covid pandemic, financial pressures, and trade difficulties; have taken a toll on the global economy. We are now seeing the consequences of the Ukraine conflict on top of that. There are also the more perennial issues of terrorism and climate change, both of which have a disruptive impact on progress and prosperity. Our talks will address the overall global situation as well as specific regional concerns," EAM Jaishankar said.

He added, “India and Russia engage each other in an increasingly multi-polar and re-balanced world. We do so as two polities who have had an exceptionally steady and time-tested relationship. In that background, I look forward to our talks."

On Monday, Moscow said that Russia and India stand for the formation of a “more just" and “polycentric" world order and both sides demonstrated the proximity of positions on the most pressing issues. In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry had said that Jaishankar and Lavrov, in their talks, will focus on trade and investment, use of national currencies for trade, “promising projects" in the energy sector and the formation of a security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Russia and India stand for the active formation of a more just and equal polycentric world order, and proceed from the inadmissibility of promoting the imperialist diktat on the global arena. Both countries demonstrate the proximity of positions on the most pressing issues and stand for the adherence to the universally recognised norms of international law, enshrined in the UN Charter," the ministry said.

In the last few months, India has increased the import of discounted crude oil from Russia notwithstanding increasing disquiet over it by several Western powers.

Jaishankar and Lavrov have already met four times after the Ukraine conflict began in February.

Since the Ukraine conflict began, Prime Minister Modi spoke to Russian President Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a number of times. In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, PM Modi said that there can be “no military solution" and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

(with inputs from PTI)

