Jaishankar, US Defence Minister Austin Meet, Discuss Security Challenges in the Indo-Pacific

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday met US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in the Pentagon. Both ministers discussed issues related to stability, security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific.

“The global situation has become far more challenging (due to a) variety of reasons. The Indo-Pacific in particular - it’s important that the stability, security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific should be secured," the external affairs minister said in his opening remarks at the Pentagon, news agency ANI reported.

Jaishankar also emphasized that stronger defence industrial collaboration and military exercises between India and US is needed to achieve those targets.

US defence secretary Austin also expressed US’ commitment to deepening bilateral defence cooperation and expanding information-sharing and logistics cooperation in order to bring about stronger operational coordination between the US and Indian militaries, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

Jaishankar and Austin also discussed new opportunities for the US and India with regard to bilateral defence industrial cooperation and also discussed India’s role as a regional security provider.

India and the US will work closely across space, cyber, artificial intelligence, and other domains and both nations are looking forward to launching a new defence dialogue later this year.

Both leaders also pointed out that India, the US, Japan and Australia along with their European counterparts are working with a steadfast approach to advance the United States and India’s shared vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Austin also pointed out that the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) will help in the region’s development and boost prosperity. “Our bilateral defence ties are just one way that our two great democracies are working together toward a brighter future for the Indo-Pacific," Austin said.

Austin, however, also took a moment to criticize Chinese aggression in the region as well as in the Taiwan Strait, calling Beijing’s moves ‘unprecedented provocations’.

He also claimed that China continues to support the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Austin said that these actions show that partners face ‘sustained challenges to peace, security and prosperity in the region and beyond.’

Jaishankar is also expected to meet his American counterpart Antony Blinken later this week.

