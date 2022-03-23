Jamaica To Transition Into A Republic, Urge Prince William, Duchess Kate To Apologize

Jamaica will transition into a republic and begin the process to remove Queen Elizabeth II as the head of state. People familiar with the developments told news agency the Independent that the process of removing the Queen as head of state has begun.

“The road to becoming a republic is not an easy one but they have long been coming under significant pressure to do it," a Jamaican official familiar with the developments told UK-based news agency The Independent.

Prince William and Duchess Kate are on a tour of the Caribbean and saw anti-colonial protests in Belize, which they are set to depart to reach Jamaica later this week. The protesters have raised the British royal family’s ties to slave trade in the Americas and the Caribbeans and urged the the future king and queen consort to issue an apology on behalf of the royal family.

“Our African ancestors were forcibly removed from their home and suffered unparalleled atrocities in Africa to carry out forced labour to the benefit of the British Empire. Redress is well overdue," Jamaica’s youth and culture minister, Olivia “Babsy" Grange said last July while seeking ‘reparatory justice in all forms’.

As the pair commence on the Jamaica tour, a report by Radio Jamaica News Online said that a coalition of 100 politicians, business leaders, academics, and doctors have signed a letter urging the pair to issue an apology.

“We see no reason to celebrate 70 years of the ascension of your grandmother to the British throne because her leadership, and that of her predecessors, have perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind. During her 70 years on the throne, your grandmother has done nothing to redress and atone for the suffering of our ancestors that took place during her reign and/or during the entire period of British trafficking of Africans…" the letter read.

“You therefore have the unique opportunity to redefine the relationship between the British Monarchy and the people of Jamaica. If you choose to do so, we urge you to start with an apology and recognition of the need for atonement and reparations," it further said.

The couple will visit the Jamaican capital Kingston’s world-famous home of reggae, Trench Town and will meet well-known figures in Jamaican sport. They will also visit sites related to singer Bob Marley.

A report by Bazaar.com also said that Jamaicans would be more interested to meet Prince Harry rather than meeting Prince William.

