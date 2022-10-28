Jamal Khashoggi Redux? Murder of Pak Journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya Hints at Larger Conspiracy

The murder of renowned Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif seems to be the latest headache for India’s neighbour as Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Major General Babar Iftikhar and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum came together in Rawalpindi for a rare press conference to reveal explosive details about the controversial killing.

Sharif, who was living in hiding after allegedly receiving death threats for his critical reporting, was shot dead by law enforcement in Kenya on October 24. An investigative journalist, he was an outspoken critic of Pakistan’s government.

The Kenya police later in a statement expressed regret on what they called an “unfortunate incident." Kenyan media had initially quoted the local police as saying that Sharif was shot dead by the police in an incident of “mistaken identity". However, the frequent change in stand had many in Pakistan believe that it the shooting was a ‘targeted killing’.

Advertisement

Another buzz doing the rounds is about a ‘cypher’ and on Thursday, DGISPR Gen Iftikhar said in the presser that the army chief had discussed it with former prime minister Imran Khan on March 11 when the latter termed it “not a big thing". Lt Gen Babar then mentioned that Sharif held several meetings with the Imran Khan and interviewed him.

According to DGISPR, the cypher was the personal opinion of the ambassador and “it was surprising for us when, on March 27, a piece of paper was waved at a PTI public gathering and an attempt was made to build a narrative that was far from reality," he said, adding that the facts behind the cypher and Sharif’s death have to be determined.

The DGISPR suspected that the cypher was shared with Sharif. He also clarified that the slain journalist had made strong comments targeting the army but “we did not have any negative sentiments about him (Arshad)".

Gen Iftikhar added: “To all this baseless narrative, the army chief and the institution showed restraint and tried their level best that politicians sit together to resolve their issues."

Advertisement

Why is the Kenyan Police giving conflicting accounts of the murder?

The seeds of doubt over Sharif’s killing were sown when Kenyan Police first accepted the incident as a case of mistaken identity but then kept changing their stance. On Day 2, police said the Pakistani journalist was killed in a cross-fire.

However, some Kenyan media reports said Sharif was shot from inside a car. Raising doubts over an independent inquiry, several outlets said the cops were involved in abduction and targeted killings.

Advertisement

There were also some reports that the farmhouse where Sharif was staying was owned by a three-star ISI officer.

The post-mortem reports are still pending and have not been finalised by Pakistan and Kenyan authorities.

What investigative story was Sharif working on?

There are some reports that Sharif was working on a documentary titled ‘Behind the Doors’, which was allegedly about politicians — including the Sharif family — and General Bajwa’s corruption and ill-gotten wealth.

Advertisement

The documentary reportedly depicted how politicians used the international financial system and offshore jurisdictions to launder their ill-gotten wealth. It was directed by Michael Oswald and produced and written by Murtaza Mehdi.

It also mentioned that the film had contributions from PTI chief Imran Khan, journalist Arshad Sharif, John-Allan Namu, Tom Stocks, Rachel Davies Teka, Fawad Chaudry, Emin Huseynov, Shazad Akbar, Irfan Hashmi.

If Sharif is the Jamal Khashoggi of Pakistan, will Americans put the same kind of pressure?

Advertisement

The US state department strongly condemned the murder of Sharif, with spokesperson Ned Price demanding a full investigation by the government of Kenya.

The US is not offering any facilities for investigation on the pattern of the Jamal Khashoggi case investigation nor is the Pakistani government thinking of it yet. However, in a couple of days, Pakistan may face the same situation as Saudi faced in Khashoggi’s murder.

The Pakistan government has formed a two-member investigation team that has left for Kenya. The ISI Chief has now withdrawn its member from the team.

Does the Indian High Commission in Kenya have Intel on what happened?

There is no such knowledge about the high commission or any intelligence input.

Read all the Latest News here