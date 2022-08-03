Japan Expresses Concern Over Chinese War Drills, Taiwan Military Raises Alert Level

Japan has expressed concerns over the war drills that China is conducting in the Taiwan Straits, news agency AFP reported. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the PLA exercises in the maritime areas are overlapping with Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

“The maritime areas announced by the Chinese side as those to be used for military exercises… overlaps with Japan’s exclusive economic zone," Matsuno was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

He further added that concerns were conveyed to the Chinese side due to the live-fire training nature of the drills undertaken by the PLA. He highlighted that stability in the Taiwan Strait is important not only for Japan’s security but also for the stability of the global community.

Advertisement

Okinawa, one of Japan’s southernmost islands, is close to Taiwan. There are also several small islands or islets in that region whose status remains disputed.

The Taiwanese cabinet also announced that the military raised its alertness level. They said they would formulate plans to ensure ‘safety and stability around the island’. The government asked citizens to feel reassured that they will remain secure.

What Drills Are the PLA Conducting?

The PLA in a statement said it will conduct joint aerial and maritime exercises in the north, southwest and southeast directions of Taiwan. Long-range live-fire shooting will be conducted in the Taiwan Straits and conventional missile tests will also be held on Taiwan’s east.

Advertisement

PLA Eastern Theatre Command spokesperson Colonel Shi Yi said that Taiwan will be surrounded by PLA drills in five directions, Chinese government-run news agency Global Times said.

He further added that the drills will be done to exhibit that Chinese warplanes and warships can take control of the seas as well as be dominant in the air.

The drills will also feature long-range multiple rocket launchers which the PLA claims can strike Taiwan directly from the mainland.

Advertisement

PLA Navy vessels that are sailing to the east of the island could be used for the conventional missile tests.

Another PLA official Gu Zhong told the Global Times that they will conduct joint blockade, sea assault, land attack and air superiority seizing plus live-fire shooting of precision weapons drills in the waters near Taiwan.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here