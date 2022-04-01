Japan Freezes Assets of 4 More Russian Organisations, Others for Involvement in N Korea's Weapons Projects

Reuters
Washington // Updated: April 01, 2022, 07:32 IST
Japan said on Friday it was freezing the assets of four Russian organisations, three Russian individuals and six North Korean individuals for involvement in North Korea’s weapons projects, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.
North Korea late last month tested a huge new intercontinental missile, prompting the United States to push for “updating" and strengthening United Nations sanctions on North Korea.
