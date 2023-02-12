Japan says Chinese Navy Ship Spotted Entering Its Waters, 10th Intrusion So Far

Japan’s Defense Ministry on Sunday said a Chinese navy survey ship was spotted entering the country’s territorial waters near Yakushima island, the country’s Defence Ministry said.

It also said that it was the tenth intrusion on Sunday and the first since December last year.

The vessel crossed into Japan’s waters around 2:30 am and left at about 4:10 am sailing west, according to a Ministry of Defense statement.

“On February 12, it was confirmed that a Chinese Navy Shupang-class survey ship sailed through Japan’s territorial waters near Yakushima Island. This is the 10th time, the first since December last year, that we announce Chinese Naval vessel’s entry into Japan’s territorial waters," the defence ministry said on Twitter.

Advertisement

The Japanese government relayed strong concerns to China over the intrusion, a local report said. It further said that the “Chinese naval activities are of national security concern".

Chinese ships enter Japanese territorial waters frequently, a continued point of friction between the two countries.

Read all the Latest News here