Japan Taking Steps to Scrap Daily Limit of Foreign Arrivals Starting October

Japan is taking steps to end the daily limit of foreign arrivals starting October and will also consider removing remaining restrictions to foreign tourism at the same time, people familiar with the developments told Nikkei Asia.

Japan earlier on Wednesday raised the entry cap of visitors to 50,000 from 20,000.

The removal of the 50,000 people-per-day cap does not mean that entry requirements will return to pre-Covid form as non-resident foreigners are currently required to get visas for short-term stays. Non-resident foreigners can enter Japan for tourism only as part of approved package tours.

The report by Nikkei says Japanese government officials are divided on when to remove these restrictions. There is a proposal being discussed which proposes removing all barriers on entry. There is another proposal which calls for dropping the entry cap first and observing results before restarting individual tourism as well as visa waivers.

“It is difficult to project a surge in tourists if restrictions are not completely lifted on visas, the daily entry cap and individual travels," a tourism industry official was quoted as saying by Kyodo News.

“Foreign tourists, especially Westerners, put a premium on having their own free time. They avoided Japan because of its rules on accompanied package tours," another official told the Japanese news agency.

The Nikkei report cited Japan’s deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara who at a Japanese TV programme said the government will further relax tourism rules at an ‘appropriate time’ because Japan cannot risk ‘falling behind’ the rest of the world.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier this year pledged that entry to Japan will be easy as it is with other Group of Seven nations. However, Japan has not reopened as expected. The limit on daily entry is being lifted gradually. The tour groups are initially required to be chaperoned at all times.

The government under Fumio Kishida is of the view that travel restrictions should be eased during the autumn season. It is also aware that it will be difficult to make a move if there is a Covid-19 resurgence during Covid-19.

On Friday, Japan reached a cumulative total of 20 million Covid-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic.

