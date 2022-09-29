Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Teacher Husband

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott filed for divorce from teacher husband Dan Jewett, more than a year after she married him following a split with Bezos in 2019. Scott is a billionaire philanthropist and got married to science teacher Jewett in March 2021. Jewett’s name suddenly disappeared from Scott’s philanthropic pledges some time back, bringing their separation rumours to light.

In a petition filed at King County Superior Court in Washington State, Scott asked the court to “dissolve their marriage". The document shows the couple have a contract spelling out how to divide real estate and other personal property. “Spousal support is not needed," it adds, reported Bloomberg.

Scott has sought a divorce from her second husband Jewett three years after she split up with Jeff Bezos. She shares four children with Bezos. Bezos and Scott had announced their separation in 2019 after a long marriage of 25 years.

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives," Bezos, the world’s second richest person, tweeted at the time. “As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends."

“We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again," he added.

Scott’s worth is $28.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. She announced her marriage to Jewett last year through her page for the Giving Pledge. In the announcement, the couple had promised to give away the majority of their money in their lifetimes or their wills.

Scott was left with a 4 per cent stake in Amazon after her divorce with Bezos. As per Bloomberg, she has since given her money away at an unprecedented pace, sending out more than $12 billion since she signed the pledge in 2019.

