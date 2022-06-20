JeM Carried Out Kabul Gurdwara Attack in IS Name, Reveal Top Intel Sources, Blame A 'Miffed' Pakistan

The Kabul gurdwara attack on Sunday, in which two people were killed, was carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in the name of Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), top intelligence sources have told CNN-News18.

The sources said ISKP is the Jaish cadre used by Pakistan’s ISI to create instability in Afghanistan. These Jaish cadre have entered Afghanistan through Nagarhar and are working on behalf of the ISI, threatening and attacking in the name of ISKP.

They added that Pakistan was upset by the Indian government’s decision to announce opening up of the Kabul embassy. To add to it, ISKP did not like the announcement by two Pakistani ministers on Indian TV channels that the safety and security of the Indian mission would be ensured in any case.

Al Azim foundation, the media wing of ISKP, has released a video in Pashto language (duration 10:15 minutes) titled ‘The polytheists are the brothers of the polytheists’.

The video focuses on alleged blasphemy issues involving former BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. Showing clips of Mullah Yaqoob’s interview given to CNN news 18, the video criticised Taliban for trying to establish diplomatic relations with India.

Threatening to carry out more attacks, the video highlights the Kabul airport attack (August 26, 2021) and the Gurdwara attack (March 25, 2020). It warned that they will target Hindus to “avenge insult to the Prophet".

The video added that Taliban would fail to protect Hindus from them as they failed to protect Shias from ISKP attacks in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, top Taliban government sources have told CNN-News18 that the Indian government should open its mission as soon as possible since any delay will “strengthen the hands of the common enemy".

They said the common people of Afghanistan needed India’s friendship and sought access to Indian hospitals and universities.

Sunday’s gurdwara attack follows a visit by an Indian delegation to Kabul to discuss the distribution of humanitarian aid from India to Afghanistan.

