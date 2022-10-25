Jeremy Hunt Retained as Fin Min; Dominic Raab Dy PM: Meet Team Sunak As New UK PM Effects Cabinet Rejig

Soon after Rishi Sunak swore in as United Kingdom’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister on Tuesday, people looked forward to knowing what his cabinet would look like. Sunak’s first order of business came with the retention of Jeremy Hunt as chancellor of the exchequer and Ben Wallace for defence in his cabinet.

As UK struggles with an economic crisis, Sunak’s decision on who will be part of the Conservative Party-led cabinet held even more significance. Hunt and Wallace being retained into the cabinet raised eyebrows as both of them supported ex-leader Boris Johnson’s comeback.

Rishi Sunak’s decision to retain them signalled continuity after the dramatic political decisions seen under his predecessor Liz Truss. In another move aimed at continuity, James Cleverly will stay in his post as Foreign Secretary despite not being a Sunak loyalist.

Advertisement

Ironically, Hunt was appointed by Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss just 11 days ago in a bid to save her PM position, which evidently didn’t work out. However, Hunt’s position remained secure even as Rishi Sunak replaced Turss. This means Hunt succeeded in stabilising tumultuous markets in his short tenure, an AFP report said.

In another significant move, Rishi Sunak’s close ally Dominic Raab was appointed at two posts: Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary. Raab had been the chief cheerleader for Sunak during his latest run for Tory leadership.

Advertisement

MP Grant Shapps was appointed Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. MP Suella Braverman was appointed Secretary of State for the Home Department. MP Oliver Dowden was appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. MP Nadhim Zahawi was appointed without a portfolio. MP Simon Hart was appointed Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip). MP James Cleverly was re-appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

Notably, Indian-origin MP Alok Sharma lost his Cabinet Office Minister role to remain only as COP26 President. Under his role, he will negotiate on behalf of the UK at COP27 in Egypt next month.

Advertisement

During his first address at UK PM at 10 Downing Street, Sunak said his focus will be on creating a Cabinet of a broad range of talents from across different wings of the Tory party in an attempt to try and unite divided ranks

Sunak, a practising Hindu who at 42 is Britain’s youngest leader since 1812, became the ruling Conservatives’ new leader on Monday after a prior stint as chancellor himself. Addressing the nation in Downing Street Tuesday shortly after his appointment by King Charles III, Sunak said the country faced “profound economic crisis".

Advertisement

“I will unite our country — not with words, but with action," Sunak said, capping the latest extraordinary twist in UK politics following Boris Johnson’s demise in July.

The cabinet rejig made by Rishi Sunak marks a sharp contrast to Liz Truss’ approach of appointing her close loyalists and those who backed her leadership bid to Cabinet posts.

(With PTI, AFP inputs)

Read all the Latest News here